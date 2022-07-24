Anonymous NFL Coach Reveals His Hope For Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is now in Carolina after flaming out with the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers are hoping for a resurgence from the No. 1 overall pick.

At least one anonymous NFL coach is wishing for the same thing, according to Heavy.com's NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Lombardo touched base with several people inside the league recently after Mayfield was traded to the Panthers.

One coach he spoke with thinks Mayfield can regain the form he had two years ago when he helped the Browns go 11-5 and win a playoff game for the first time in more than 25 years.

“Remember, just two years ago, he was winning playoff games in Cleveland,” the coach said. “And everybody loved him. Now, there’s this whole narrative that people think he stinks. I really hope he goes down to Carolina and tears it up. I love the way this kid competes.”

Mayfield followed up that solid 2020 performance with the worst season of his career in 2021. Injuries certainly didn't help, as he tried to play through an ailing shoulder.

He could get the opportunity to bounce back this year. Mayfield will have to beat out Sam Darnold first, and while he might have the ability to do that, as long as he's healthy, Darnold does have the advantage of going into his second season in Carolina.

He's worked with new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo all offseason, while Mayfield is joining the fold late. We'll see if Baker can make up for lost time.