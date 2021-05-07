Anonymous NFL GM Thinks 1 Team Should Have Drafted Justin Fields Before Bears

On Draft Day, quarterback Justin Fields surprised many by falling all the way to 11th where the Chicago Bears traded up to get him. But one NFL GM believes another team should have taken him first.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, an anonymous NFL general manager said that the Carolina Panthers should have taken Fields first. He argued that he would have made that move even with Sam Darnold on the roster.

“We will see if Chicago does what it needs to do with Fields, but I would have taken Fields even if I had Darnold,” the GM said.

Clearly the Panthers didn’t feel the same way. They wound up taking South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with their No. 8 overall pick. Several other quarterback-needy teams either stuck with who they had or selected other quarterbacks first.

The Carolina Panthers have made it clear through their actions that they are firmly committed to Sam Darnold. They even traded last year’s starter, Teddy Bridgewater, to pave the way for him to start in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears may have to backtrack on their statement last month that Andy Dalton is their “QB1.”

It may be a while before Fields is in a position to prove that the Panthers made the wrong decision. The two teams don’t play each other in 2021.

Should the Panthers have drafted Justin Fields and let him challenge for the starting job?