Baker Mayfield Had Surprising Admission At Carolina Press Conference

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced Baker Mayfield as their newest quarterback.

During his introductory press conference, Mayfield addressed his fallout with the Cleveland Browns, his team's Week 1 matchup and so much more.

Mayfield also admit that he has never had Bojangles, an American chain restaurant that specializes in cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits.

Though he hasn't had Bojangles yet, Mayfield said he's looking forward to his first experience.

NFL fans are a bit surprised by Mayfield's admission.

"Get this man a Cajun filet biscuit asap," one person replied.

"He’s gonna be disappointed," another person wrote. "Baker’s a Whataburger man."

Perhaps we'll get a Bojangles review from Mayfield later this summer.

The Panthers will kick off training camp on July 27.