Baker Mayfield Has Honest Solution To Batted Balls

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Several passes that Baker Mayfield attempted in his Carolina Panthers regular-season debut were batted at the line of scrimmage. He was asked about that issue during Wednesday's press conference.

When asked how he can avoid batted passes, Mayfield had a hilarious response.

"Lay on an inverted table," Mayfield said. "Get taller. Thanks Mom and Dad."

Four of Mayfield's first 11 attempts were batted down at the line of scrimmage this past Sunday.

According to David Newton of ESPN, Mayfield has the most passes batted down at the line of scrimmage since entering the NFL in 2018.

Another issue fans noticed on Sunday is that Mayfield mishandled a few snaps.

Mayfield ultimately finished Week 1 with 235 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Despite losing the season opener, Mayfield is ready to bounce back in Week 2.

“I am a fighter,’’ Mayfield said. “I fought my whole life. That is not going to change.’’

The Panthers will face the New York Giants this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.