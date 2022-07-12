Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number.

On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.

Mayfield had to work out a deal with punter Johnny Hekker to get his favorite jersey number.

"Six is a special number to me," Mayfield told reporters. "It was the number I was given as a walk-on. It symbolizes my story."

Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job in Carolina. He revealed that he's eager to work with the former USC star.

"We’ve been talking about how to get the guys together the last minute before camp. It’s been great. Sam just wants to win. That’s just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the same goal, and that’s to win and help this team out," Mayfield said. "I’m really looking forward to being in that room with him and just challenging each other, and elevating each other."

Time will tell if Mayfield just needed a change of scenery to revert to his 2020 form.