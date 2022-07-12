Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold.

Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.

Darnold has the advantage of having played for Carolina last season, while Mayfield is learning about his new team on the fly. It sounds like the two have gotten off to a good start as teammates at least.

In an interview released today, Mayfield said he and Darnold have spoken already.

"He grabbed my number during the whirlwind of events following [the trade]," Mayfield said. "We were trying to figure out how to get guys together to throw. The easiest way to do it is just to get together in Charlotte before training camp.

"Get a little last-minute throwing session in, tune-up before camp. Just be around each other and let everybody know that there's no awkwardness there. We're there to help each other out and help this team win football games."

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer called the team's quarterback situation "an open competition" earlier today. Darnold has the upper hand due to familiarity, but Mayfield has been the better player as a pro.

It should be fun watching how the battle shakes out over the next several weeks.