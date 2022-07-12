Baker Mayfield Meeting With Media Today: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws pass during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Last week, the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Fast forward to this Tuesday, and the former No. 1 pick will finally speak to the media about this situation.

It was officially announced this morning that Mayfield and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer will hold a press conference.

Mayfield will most likely be asked about his fallout in Cleveland. It's also possible he gets asked about his future in the pros beyond this season.

NFL fans are quite eager to hear what Mayfield has to say this afternoon.

"That'll go well," one fan said.

"You just know he's gonna have something crazy to say," another fan tweeted.

Obviously, Mayfield's tenure with the Browns ended on a sour note. They wanted an "adult" in the quarterback room, which then led to them trading for Deshaun Watson. Ironically enough, he could miss a considerable amount of time this upcoming season.

Mayfield's press conference is scheduled for roughly 12:30 p.m. ET.

It'll be interesting to see how Mayfield handles his first press conference as a member of the Panthers.