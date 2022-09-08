Baker Mayfield Named Panthers Captain: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It looks like Baker Mayfield has certainly gotten off on the right foot in Carolina.

Not only did Mayfield win the starting quarterback job, as expected, but he was also named one of the Panthers' team captains on Thursday afternoon.

Mayfield is one of three offensive players to earn the captain distinction for Carolina, along with running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive lineman Taylor Moton.

Four defensive players--linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Brian Burns and defensive backs Donte Jackson and Jeremy Chinn--also got the nod, as did long snapper J.J. Jansen.

Like a lot of other things Baker does, him being named captain has elicited plenty of positive and negative reactions.

Mayfield, his captainship secured, will now try to lead his new team to victory over his old one when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

That matchup is one of the juiciest ones of Week 1, if not the entire season, strictly because of the Mayfield reunion factor.