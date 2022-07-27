Baker Mayfield Reacts To Seeing Fan In Browns Jersey

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield seems like he's all the way ready to move on from his time with the Cleveland Browns.

As Mayfield and Sam Darnold made their way to the practice field at Carolina Panthers' training camp today, a fan holding a Mayfield Browns jersey got the quarterback's attention.

Mayfield, who seemed to be in good spirits in the video below, responded by telling the fan to "get that jersey outta here."

Considering he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and helped lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance and postseason win in more than two decades, it is a bit stunning how quickly it all fell apart for Mayfield in Cleveland.

The Browns have moved on by putting their faith in Deshaun Watson, sexual misconduct lawsuits be damned. Now, Mayfield has a chance to show they made a mistake giving up on him.

If he's healthy, Mayfield should have a chance to contribute this season. Even if Darnold wins the starting job, we'd bet on him not making it through the year unscathed, whether that means getting injured or benched.

That would leave Mayfield as Carolina's QB1.