Ben McAdoo Has Blunt Admission: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 19: Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo in warm up before an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 19, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made significant changes to their coaching staff this week, firing head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, however, managed to survive the team's coaching purge.

McAdoo was asked if he was concerned he might be fired along with the others. He told reporters, "Every day you come in and your key card works, it's a good day."

While this type of humor from McAdoo is appreciated by some, there are Panthers fans who believe he's operating on borrowed time.

"He'll be gone within a month," one fan said.

"Panthers organization running in a vibes only zone," another fan wrote.

"His key card won't work for long," a third fan said.

McAdoo has been coaching in the NFL since 2004. He was named the offensive coordinator of the Panthers this past January.

The Panthers are averaging just 18.6 points per game. Part of that blame falls on McAdoo, the other half of it falls on the quarterback situation.

Baker Mayfield has struggled for the majority of this season. He's currently dealing with a high ankle sprain, which means PJ Walker will start in Week 6.

If the Panthers can't improve their offense in the near future, McAdoo could be on the next flight out of Carolina.