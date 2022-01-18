The Spun

Ben McAdoo Reportedly Has Offensive Coordinator Interview Today

Ben McAdoo on the field.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo leaves the field after the Warm up before their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ben McAdoo might be back in a prominent role for an NFL team next season.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, McAdoo is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday for their offensive coordinator position.

McAdoo was a consultant for the Cowboys this season.

Before landing this job, McAdoo was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was also the head coach of the Giants for two seasons.

His total record with the Giants was 13-16 (13-15 in the regular season). New York made the playoffs during the 2016 season before McAdoo got fired in 2017 when the team lost 10 of 12 games to open the season.

This was also the second time that McAdoo has worked under McCarthy. He was with him in Green Bay from 2006-11 and was the tight ends coach.

Carolina will likely interview several other candidates during this process, but it’s clear that McAdoo is getting serious consideration.

