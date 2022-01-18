Ben McAdoo Reportedly Has Offensive Coordinator Interview Today

Ben McAdoo might be back in a prominent role for an NFL team next season.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, McAdoo is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday for their offensive coordinator position.

McAdoo was a consultant for the Cowboys this season.

Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo has an in-person interview today with the Panthers for their offensive coordinator position, source confirmed. As @josephperson first reported. McAdoo served integral role in Cowboys’ advance scouting in 2021. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 18, 2022

Before landing this job, McAdoo was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was also the head coach of the Giants for two seasons.

His total record with the Giants was 13-16 (13-15 in the regular season). New York made the playoffs during the 2016 season before McAdoo got fired in 2017 when the team lost 10 of 12 games to open the season.

This was also the second time that McAdoo has worked under McCarthy. He was with him in Green Bay from 2006-11 and was the tight ends coach.

Carolina will likely interview several other candidates during this process, but it’s clear that McAdoo is getting serious consideration.