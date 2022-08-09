Ben McAdoo Response Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Carolina Panthers in training camp is the quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was asked if this position battle could create an awkward dynamic in the quarterback room. He had a very interesting response to that question.

"I left my crystal ball in my other pants," McAdoo replied.

This seems like a fun way of saying don't ask me to predict how this quarterback competition will play out.

The responses to McAdoo's bizarre comment have been great.

Darnold and Mayfield have been saying all the right things when asked about this quarterback battle. As for McAdoo, he rather talk about where he left his crystal ball.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed that he won't name a starting quarterback until after the Panthers' preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week," Rhule said, via ESPN. "The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are."

The winner of this quarterback competition will start on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.