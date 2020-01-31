On Friday morning, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appeared on ESPN’s First Take. Although there wasn’t a defense out there that could really stop the All-Pro tailback this season, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland wouldn’t consider him the best at his position.

When asked who he believes is the best running back in the NFL, McCaffrey said he’d have to give that title to himself. It’s hard to argue with him after he just put up 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards in a single season.

McFarland didn’t agree with McCaffrey though. Instead he would rather go with Ezekiel Elliott, which is an interesting choice since he didn’t have that great of a season in comparison to previous years.

“There’s a guy in Dallas wearing No. 21 that I’d probably defer to,” McFarland said. “I want to pound the rock, I don’t need my running back to catch the ball.”

McCaffrey had an epic response to McFarland, saying “I just had the best year, but I’m not the most talented?”

Max Kellerman made an argument for Saquon Barkley as the best tailback in football. On the other hand, he did mention multiple times that McCaffrey had the best season at his position.

Here’s the full exchange from First Take:

Who's the best RB in the NFL? No one on the @FirstTake set held anything back while debating, including Christian McCaffrey himself 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EEP0RjDr0c — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2020

Sometimes you’ll see analysts hold back their true feelings when they have a guest on their show. However, that wasn’t the case with McFarland.

There’s no denying that Elliott is an elite playmaker, but the reality is no player came close to McCaffrey this year in terms of total production.

Do you think McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL?