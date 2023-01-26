Breaking: Carolina Panthers Decided On New Head Coach

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The first head coaching vacancy of this year's NFL hiring cycle has been filled.

The Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their new head coach, the team confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Reich, 61, has some history with the franchise. He was a member of the Panthers during their inaugural season in 1995 and started at quarterback in the first game in team history.

After serving as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship team in 2017, Reich was hired by the Colts to take over for Chuck Pagano.

He posted a 40-33-1 regular season record in four-plus seasons, leading Indianapolis to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. Reich was let go midway through the 2022 campaign with a 3-5-1 record.

Reich was one of two reported finalists for the Panthers job, along with Steve Wilks, who impressed as the team's interim head coach in 2022 after Matt Rhule was fired in October.

Reich will be looking to revitalize a Carolina organization that has not made the playoffs since 2017 and has posted four-straight seasons of double-digit losses.