Breaking: Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Announces Retirement

The Carolina Panthers will look very different when they take the field in 2020. After firing head coach Ron Rivera, the Panthers made a bold play to bring in one of the top collegiate coaches in the game: Matt Rhule.

The coaching staff isn’t the only part of the team undergoing change.

On Tuesday night, star linebacker Luke Kuechly stunned the NFL world when he announced his retirement.

Kuechly, just 28 years old, announced the decision in an emotional video posted to Twitter. He said now is the right time for him to move on, despite the fact that he wants to continue playing the game he loves.

Here’s the announcement.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

It’s a shocking announcement from the seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker who is considered the best at his position. His decision to walk away from the game comes just a few months after Andrew Luck announced his retirement before the start of the 2019 season.

Kuechly is one of the most accomplished linebackers in the NFL despite playing for just eight seasons. He walks away from the game as a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection after the Panthers selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

We wish Kuechly the best in retirement.