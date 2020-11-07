Breaking: Panthers Announce Official Decision On Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but the team received some great news on Saturday morning.

Carolina officially activated star running back Christian McCaffrey. The former top-10 pick has been absent from the active roster since he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

Panther head coach Matt Rhule suggested McCaffrey would be on the field in his comments to reporters on Friday afternoon. “I would anticipate him playing,” head coach Matt Rhule said Friday.

However, he also left the door open for McCaffrey to be activated, but not play. “Activating someone doesn’t mean we’ll have them in a jersey,” Rhule said. “I think there’s a lot of things that still have to happen.”

In just two games to start the season, McCaffrey racked up 156 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards with four total touchdowns.

Without him on the field, backup running back Mike Davis performed well at first. However, of the past three games, Davis and the Panthers offense have failed to find much success.

That should change with one of the best dual-threat running backs in the game back in the active roster. McCaffrey is a nightmare to defend with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Carolina gets a tough test this weekend as the Panthers take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.