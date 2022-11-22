Breaking: Panthers Announce Starting Quarterback Change For Week 12

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Panthers are making yet another quarterback change this season. Moments ago, the team announced that Sam Darnold will start this Sunday against the Broncos.

Darnold has not started for the Panthers since the 2021 season. He finished last year with 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks announced Darnold as the team's starter just days after Baker Mayfield struggled against the Ravens.

Mayfield had two costly interceptions in Week 11, bringing this season's total up to six.

The Panthers will have Mayfield listed as their primary backup behind Darnold for this weekend. PJ Walker is still sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

This has to be devastating news for Mayfield. He was just given a second chance from the Panthers, and now, he's heading back to the bench.

As for Darnold, this may be his final opportunity to prove he can be a starter in the NFL.

Darnold, 25, is on the final year of his rookie contract. If he can't flash any potential this Sunday, he'll most likely have to settle for being a backup quarterback in this league.