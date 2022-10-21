Breaking: Panthers Have Traded Running Back Christian McCaffrey

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey after all.

McCaffrey is being dealt to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This move essentially confirms the Panthers are in a complete rebuild.

As for the Niners, they now have a Pro Bowl-caliber running back to add to an already-solid roster. San Francisco is in win-now mode, and McCaffrey is another potent chess piece for Kyle Shanahan to use.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the compensation for McCaffrey is "multiple second day picks."

Carolina is giving up second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Through the first six games of 2022, McCaffrey has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries while grabbing 33 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.

We'll see if San Francisco will find a way to use him this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, or if he'll make his debut with the Niners in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.