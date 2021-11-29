Breaking: Panthers Make Big Decision On Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has played his last game of the NFL’s 2021-22 season.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve placed McCaffrey on the injured reserve.

McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury during the Panthers’ loss to the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The ankle injury will keep him out of the remainder of this season.

“An ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss at Miami will cost Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey the rest of the season,” the team announced.

“An MRI Monday morning revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve. Because of the time it would take to recover, and because it will be his second time on injured reserve this season, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers’ final five regular season games after the bye week.” Christian McCaffrey out for season https://t.co/GZkZJXvf7X — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 29, 2021

This is a devastating setback for one of the NFL’s most exciting offensive players.

Christian McCaffrey missed much of the first half of this season with a hamstring injury. He missed five games before returning in Week 9.

McCaffrey played in nine games this season, compiling 442 yards on the ground, 343 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Panthers, meanwhile, fell to 5-7 with a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. They’re now at the bottom of the NFC South and without McCaffrey for the rest of the year.

The focus in Carolina has already shifted to the 2022-23 season.