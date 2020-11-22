Breaking: Panthers Make Decision On QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers have officially updated the status of starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater before this afternoon’s game.

Bridgewater will be inactive as he continues to deal with the effects of a sprained MCL suffered last weekend. This news comes two days after Carolina head coach Matt Rhule declared Bridgewater to be a “game-time decision.”

With Bridgewater on the bench, reports indicate it will be former XFL star P.J. Walker taking the snaps for the Panthers today. Walker is 3-of-8 for 15 yards in two games this season.

Will Grier, Carolina’s 2019 third-round pick, will serve as the backup.

Teddy Bridgewater is INACTIVE today https://t.co/z8UcFD8NlG — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 22, 2020

Through the first 10 games of this season, Bridgewater has accounted for 2,552 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Panthers will face the Detroit Lions this afternoon from Bank of America Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.