Breaking: Panthers Make 'Huge' Defensive Coordinator Hire

The Carolina Panthers have made a major addition to their coaching staff.

Carolina is hiring former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as its new defensive coordinator, the team confirmed on Sunday evening.

Evero had previously interviewed with the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy last month. Carolina eventually hired Frank Reich, but was apparently impressed enough with the 42-year-old assistant to want to add him to Reich's staff.

The Broncos let Evero out of his contract this weekend, and the Panthers quickly pounced before he could interview with the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the Broncos' overall struggles in 2022, Evero's defense performed well, ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in total defense.

Prior to being hired in Denver, Evero was the Los Angeles Rams' secondary coach and passing game coordinator during their 2021 Super Bowl season. He spent 2017-2020 coaching safeties for the Rams.

A native of Colchester, England, Evero also has NFL coaching stints with the Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).