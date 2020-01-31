Cam Newton Addresses His Future With The Carolina Panthers

There’s been a lot of speculation about where Cam Newton will play next season, and yet, the former MVP isn’t so sure that his time in Carolina is over. In fact, he sounds fairly confident that he’ll remain with the Panthers.

Newton only appeared in two games this season due to a foot injury. Kyle Allen started the majority of the games for the Panthers.

While there have been plenty of teams linked to Newton in recent months, there’s no guarantee that Carolina moves on from him. Head coach Matt Rhule may want to keep the dual-threat quarterback as he tries to adjust from the NCAA to the NFL.

On Friday afternoon, Newton appeared on CBS Sports’ Tiki and Tierney Show to discuss a few major topics. He had an emphatic response when asked if he believes the Panthers will retain him.

“Absolutely, absolutely. It’s devastating to not have the coach that drafted you, but at the same time you have to turn the page,” Newton said. “I had an unbelievable conversation with the general manager Marty Hurney, team owner David Tepper and Coach Rhule. I left that meeting inspired and told them ‘You won’t find another person in that locker room with more to prove.'”

Here’s the full conversation between Brandon Tierney and Cam Newton:

"Are you going to be back in Carolina, are you sure you're going to be a Panther?" – @BrandonTierney "Absolutely, absolutely." – Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/H9hg35eVKp — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 31, 2020

Newton has one year remaining on his contract in Carolina.

The Panthers haven’t publicly confirmed that Newton will be back for next season. Figuring out who will be the quarterback for 2020 will likely be the No. 1 priority for the front office this offseason.