Cam Newton Hasn’t ‘Ruled Out’ 1 Possible Free Agency Move

There is no bigger NFL free agent right now than Cam Newton. Unfortunately, for the 2015 NFL MVP, it is unclear where he will land next.

There is no obvious starting job available for any quarterback, even one as talented as Newton. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots seemingly have potential openings. Both have committed to last year’s backups, Tyrod Taylor and Jarrett Stidham, heading into the year.

Newton has dealt with significant injury issues over the last few years, which ultimately cost him his job with the Carolina Panthers. The former No. 1 pick was released, as the Panthers led an overhaul of the franchise, with Matt Rhule taking over as head coach and Teddy Bridgewater as starting quarterback.

There’s no guarantee that a starting job will open up anytime soon. According to Ian Rapoport, Newton is open to signing as a backup in the right situation. He discussed it on NFL Now this afternoon.

From NFL Now: Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I'm told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he's open to being a backup. pic.twitter.com/g89M6vAgyv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2020

“The reality is, there just aren’t any starting jobs available. So now, maybe a little bit of a shift in philosophy here,” Rapoport said of Cam Newton’s approach to free agency. “My understanding is that Cam Newton has not ruled out taking a backup job in the right situation.”

“It remains to be seen where and when that would be, but obviously Newton, still unemployed, really only has two choices: take a potentially prime backup job right now, or wait until another starter gets injured, which may or may not come. My understanding is a backup job now is something he would, in fact, consider.”

It would make sense for Newton to try and land with a team with a more vulnerable starting quarterback. If he’s healthy, there aren’t many guys in the league that he couldn’t at least push. Right now, there aren’t a lot of hints as to where an eventual destination may be.

