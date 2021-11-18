Cam Newton Had Message For Panthers Fans On Thursday

It’s only been a week since Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers, but he’s already making a difference for the franchise.

During this Thursday’s press conference, Newton announced that he’s teaming up with his production company and organizations in the Charlotte area to find fans who haven’t been to a Panthers game before. He plans on giving those fans tickets to this Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Newton told reporters that he wants to do this because it’s important for the Panthers to have a legitimate home-field advantage at Bank of America Stadium.

“I’m going to give away 50 tickets to the people who have rarely been to a game or have never been to a game,” Newton said. “I’m partnering with the Panthers and doing this. I’m adamant about, this Sunday is important to us. We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn’t been there, but we ain’t talking about the past. I’m talking about the things here moving forward.”

🚨Cam Newton says he is giving away 50 tickets to Sundays game to people who have “rarely” or “never” been to a Carolina Panthers football game.#KeepPounding @CSLFOX46 pic.twitter.com/ph0AFsbbq5 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) November 18, 2021

The Panthers are just 2-3 at home this season, with the two wins coming in early September.

Although this season has been a struggle for the Panthers, the team has a new sense of hope now that Newton is back. Last Sunday, he had two total touchdowns in limited action against the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton is expected to start this Sunday for the Panthers. It’ll be his first start with the team since the 2019 season.