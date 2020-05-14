Cam Newton Has A New Message For Those Doubting Him

Cam Newton is currently in limbo as he has yet to sign a free-agent deal this offseason. But the former NFL MVP is ignoring all his doubters.

There are several obvious reasons as to why the former Panthers’ quarterback is still on the market. The glaringly reason revolves around the complications of the current offseason due to public health. Teams may desire a first-hand look at Newton, who’s dealt with multiple injuries, before making any decisions.

Outside of offseason complications, not many teams are still in the market for a quarterback. Seattle – a team in no need of a starting signal-caller due to Russell Wilson – is the latest organization which might have interest. But that remains to be seen.

For now, Newton’s remaining patient as he awaits to hear from teams around the league. The former NFL MVP has a message for those doubting him during this time, as seen in the video below:

It’s been a bizarre last few years for Newton. The former Carolina quarterback quickly ascended to the top of the league, leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. But Newton’s play has declined each year since.

The Auburn alum has struggled to remain healthy as of late as well.

There’s still plenty of time left for teams to make a move on Newton. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.