Cam Newton Has Blunt Response To Comment By Anonymous Coach

Patriots QB Cam Newton issued a blunt response to an anonymous NFL coach who recently expressed concerns about the former NFL MVP.

Expectations are high for Newton as he begins this new chapter of his turbulent career. Newton’s battled multiple injuries, creating plenty of adversity for the big-bodied quarterback these past few years.

There are a few notable concerns for Newton as he begins his Patriots career. Injury history comes to mind. Not to mention, he hasn’t played all too well as of late when he’s been at full-strength. One anonymous NFL coach has a different concern for Newton ahead of the 2020 season, though.

This anonymous coach thinks Newton will struggle because he recently switched to a vegan diet. The bizarre concern didn’t bother Newton in one bit, though. The Patriots QB isn’t paying attention to “anonymous people.”

“I don’t talk to anonymous people,” Newton said, via Clutch Points. “I speak with real people. So as long as this comes from someone anonymous, we’ll leave it at that.”

This is what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Cam Newton will have to block his critics to survive what’s expected to be a bumpy 2020 season.

The Patriots are entering a new era this year. Tom Brady is off to Tampa Bay after signing a two-year deal with the Bucs.

It’ll be exciting to see what Bill Belichick can do with Newton taking the reins of the offense this season.