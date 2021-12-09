Cam Newton Has Blunt Response To Question About Playoffs

Cam Newton doesn’t want anyone talking about the playoffs until he wins a game this season.

The Panthers‘ new starting quarterback is 0-2 in games he’s started this season. However, Carolina is still alive in the NFC Playoff race.

On Thursday, a reporter brought up a question about the postseason when interviewing Newton. The veteran quarterback and former NFL MVP wanted nothing to do with the inquiry.

In fact, he doesn’t even want to hear anything about the playoffs until he gets in the win column.

“Can we please stop mentioning that word?” Newton said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m trying to get a win. Hell. I’m 0-2. All right? . . . .The important thing for me is, yeah, we know what the grand scheme of things is, but the reality is, like, I’m 0-2. . . .This ain’t no Cinderella [story], like I’m here to win football games. . . . I’m here to win. And when we win, everybody else gets promotions. And when you don’t, a lot of people are gonna get cut along the way. So that’s just the harsh reality of the league that we play in.”

Cam Newton may not want to talk about it, but the reality is the Panthers still have a shot at the postseason. Maybe Carolina can use that as motivation moving forward.

To make it a reality, the Panthers pretty much have to beat the Falcons this Sunday. A loss would move them back to 5-8.

Newton is well aware of what’s at stake this coming Sunday.