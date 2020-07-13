Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Message For The Panthers

There seems to be no love lost between Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, and the former NFL MVP is making that very clear in a brutally honest message.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Newton declared that he’s a new man and going to be someone no one has seen before. But his most telling statement was a small line where he said he felt “like I was just left to die.”

“You know what makes this (expletive) different? They ain’t never seen this Cam,” Newton said in a video. “That ain’t never seen him. You want to know how I know? I ain’t never seen him. The forgotten Cam, the (expletive) on Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam. Felt like I was just left to die. It’s over with for him, he ain’t the same player…”

The Panthers cut Newton after the legal tampering period had already begun and teams reached new deals with quarterbacks. As a result, he was left out of the spending spree on quarterbacks. Players like Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater all signed huge deals, while Newton languished for months.

His ousting comes following two straight seasons where he ended his campaign on injured reserve. Prior to that he was a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2015 NFL MVP.

“I love it, I adore it, I admire it, I want to taste it. I want everything about it,” Newton continued. “Waking up energized after a hard day. What’s next? Loving on my kids more. Got more energy. My kids say, ‘Daddy, we going to Charlotte?’ No sir. That’s over with.”

That’s a powerful message if ever there was one. But Cam will get a chance to prove all of his doubters wrong under the tutelage of Bill Belichick.