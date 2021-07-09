Cam Newton Makes Honest Admission About 2016 Shoulder Injury

After winning the NFL MVP award in 2015, quarterback Cam Newton fell back to earth in 2016 with a pretty rough season en route to a 6-8 record as a starter. Newton was later revealed to be battling a shoulder injury, and this week he revealed what really happened to it.

On the latest episode of FUNKY FRIDAYS With Cam Newton, the three-time Pro Bowler revealed that until now he hasn’t really been fully healthy since suffering an AC joint injury in 2016. He said that in a Week 14 game against the San Diego Chargers, a failed tackle attempt hurt his shoulder and hurt for years after.

“Ever since then, it’s just been a part of me that’s like a wounded dog,” Newton said. “I feel good at times, but when I’m running I still feel it. So instead of running (other players) over, I’m going to turn this (other) shoulder…”

Newton recovered well enough to lead the Carolina Panthers to an 11-5 season and the playoffs the following year. But he hasn’t come particularly close to the level he was playing at in 2015.

Other injuries ultimately derailed his Carolina Panthers tenure, culminating in the team releasing him after the 2019 season. He joined the New England Patriots this past year but went 7-8 as a starter with some of the lowest passing numbers of his career.

However, he made it clear in the video that he’s at 100-percent now:

Cam Newton re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal in the offseason, but the Patriots didn’t exactly go all-in on him.

New England drafted Alabama’s Mac Jones No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. And there’s a very good chance Jones takes the Week 1 starting job.

Healthy or not, Newton may need to play at his highest level if he wants to start another game in the NFL, let alone New England.