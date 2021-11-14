Look: Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. So are his incredible pregame outfits.

Newton won’t be in action this afternoon but he arrived to the stadium in Glendale earlier on Sunday in yet another one of his iconic looks. The 32-year-old donned a white jacket, checkered pants, a black vest and a bowtie as he walked in with the rest of the team.

To cap off the look, Newton wore one of his usual hats.

Here’s a closer look at Newton’s pregame outfit, courtesy of ESPN’s Field Yates:

Cam Newton is back for the @Panthers and arriving in style. pic.twitter.com/GBhZFIq6MO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 14, 2021

It’s been quite a while since fans were treated to one of Newton’s iconic looks. The 32-year-old quarterback hasn’t played in a game this season after he was released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp.

Newton landed back on his feet earlier this week when he struck a deal with the Panthers. He’ll earn about $6 million guaranteed for the rest of the year, with the possibility of earning quite a bit more based on his performance.

However, Newton will be playing for more than just a larger paycheck in 2021. A report from Adam Schefter on Sunday indicated that the former MVP could become the favorite to start for the Panthers in 2022 should he play well in the next few weeks.

Newton has had plenty of success in Carolina in the past. After he was drafted by the Panthers in 2011, he led the team to a Super Bowl, won an MVP and made three Pro Bowls during his time with the organization.

Now that he’s back, he’ll look to return to that form.

And he’ll try to look good while doing it.