Cam Newton Shares Promising Offseason Throwing Video

Cam Newton has yet to find a new NFL team while working his way back from a season-ending injury in 2019.

But by the looks of things, the former NFL MVP looks about as sharp and nimble as a team could hope for. He showed as much in a new throwing video he released today.

Taking to social media, Newton posted a 32-second video of himself throwing passing to a receiver. His footwork looked solid considering the foot injuries he’s dealt with this past year. But his spin on the ball also looked about as good as we’ve come to expect from the former Panthers QB.

Newton started just two games for Carolina this past year after a Lisfranc fracture cost him the final 14 games. Carolina went on to go 5-11 that year, firing Ron Rivera midseason and replacing him with Matt Rhule.

Cam looking to prove the doubters wrong 👀 (via @CameronNewton) pic.twitter.com/zFQ7J7K0nI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 20, 2020

With the new administration also came a new direction at quarterback. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater and brought in XFL star PJ Walker, releasing Newton in the process.

Newton is now a free agent for the first time in his nine-year career, but the market isn’t exactly robust. Just about all of the vacant starting QB positions were filled during the first wave of free agency and then the NFL draft.

Even if he’s better than ever, it may be too late for him to find starting job before the preseason.

What did you make of the Cam Newton throwing video? Is he ready to return to the field?