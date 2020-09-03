NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Winning Patriots QB Battle

Surprise, surprise. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

After being let go by the Carolina Panthers, for whom he won the 2015 MVP Award and NFC Championship, Newton was a free agent for a surprisingly long time, before the Patriots snatched him up in late June. Most assumed he’d start, though the team has signaled that it is high on second-year QB Jarrett Stidham, departed legend Tom Brady’s backup last year.

Injuries have derailed the last few seasons for Newton. He played just two games in 2019, before being shut down. He put up pretty impressive numbers, including a career-high 67.9-percent completion rate, in 2018, before missing the end of that season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

Now, Cam is reportedly healthy and ready to lead his new team. Even more impressive, for a quarterback who has only been on the team for a few months, he has been named one of the team’s captains. Clearly he’s made a good impression with his teammates.

Of course, the news doesn’t come as a major surprise to those around the NFL world, especially after Jarrett Stidham missed a week of practice time due to injury. Still, it will be very fun to have Cam Newton back, and playing for Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, and company.

A few days ago, Belichick said that “Nobody works harder than Cam does,” saying that he is the “First one in, last one out.” That was probably a good sign that this announcement was coming from the New England Patriots.