Cam Newton Takes Apparent Shot At Panthers After Signing With Patriots

On Friday afternoon, former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton had his introductory press conference for the New England Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers decided to move on from the former league MVP earlier this offseason. Although the team had him under contract for one more year, new head coach Matt Rhule decided to release him.

Over the past few weeks, Newton made his thoughts clear on the Panthers releasing him. The former Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t happy with Carolina’s decision and he opened up on that decision this afternoon.

“”I wake up mad,” Newton said, via Patriots team reporter Megan O’Brien. “I’m a person that is a self motivator. For me it’s to turn the page and move forward.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Listen, I am still constantly, I don’t want to say disbelief at this particular point in time, but it’s just a surreal moment. Nobody really knows how excited I am just to be part of this organization in (more) ways than one…I was just blown away by the whole overall professionalism of just the Patriots organization starting with Robert Kraft and Coach Belichick as well as eventually speaking with Coach Josh (McDaniels). I do know I was in L.A. and it kind of caught me by surprise, but at the same time I enjoyed this whole process.”

Newton suffered a foot injury during the preseason that ended up costing him 14 games of the 2019 regular season.

The former Auburn star made it clear he’s back at full strength and ready to go for the 2020 season.