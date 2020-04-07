Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Addresses The Chargers Speculation

Last month, the Carolina Panthers put an end to Cam Newton’s time with the franchise. In a move that didn’t sit well with the fan base, the front office released the former MVP.

Several teams have been linked to Newton in recent weeks, but he remains on the open market. Although he might not have full support from people around the league, his former teammate Trai Turner is on his side.

Turner recently appeared on “Rapsheet + Friends” to talk about his former quarterback. He made it clear that he still thinks Newton can start in the NFL.

“I do believe that he’s a starter in the NFL, I don’t know where,” Turner said. “May or may not be with the Chargers but if he is that would be awesome and if it’s Tyrod, that’s still great. I’m riding with whoever’s back there.”

Los Angeles reportedly had trade talks with Carolina for Newton prior to his release. Nothing materialized and Carolina ultimately released the former No. 1 pick without receiving any compensation in return.

The Chargers’ current plan is to enter the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. Things could change, and it’s possible they bring Newton in for a visit whenever that’s finally allowed.

In the event that Newton does end up in Los Angeles, he’ll at least know that he has Turner’s approval.