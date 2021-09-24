Carolina Panthers Announce Injury Update For Rookie CB Jaycee Horn

UPDATE: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Horn suffered a broken foot.

Panthers corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot Thursday against Houston, per source. No firm timetable on return for Panthers’ top pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 24, 2021

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers received some tough news when star running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out for the rest of the game.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury early in the first half and almost immediately was ruled out of the game. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that wasn’t the only bad injury news tonight.

Rookie corner Jaycee Horn suffered what looked to be a serious injury in the second half. The first-round pick attempted to make a play on the ball, but went down with a non-contact injury.

After several replays on video fans still couldn’t exactly what happened. Just minutes into the fourth quarter, the Panthers announced an update for their budding superstar.

According to Panthers writer Darin Gantt, Horn suffered a foot injury.

Jaycee Horn will not return with a foot injury. Juston Burris doubtful with a groin injury. The bad news gets worse for the Panthers. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 24, 2021

The severity of the injury is still unclear. Horn reportedly left the game and immediately went for x-rays on his lower leg. The Panthers won’t know more about his injury likely until tomorrow, so they’ll be waiting with bated breath to hear the results.

Carolina is in line to win the game, but after losing two of the team’s most important players, the Panthers will still leave tonight with a bad taste in their mouth. Hopefully the injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn aren’t as severe as they appeared.