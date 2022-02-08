The Spun

Carolina Panthers Announce New Assistant Coaching Hire

A general view of the Carolina Panthers stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers added a veteran coach to their staff in the form of Paul Pasqualoni.

Pasqualoni, 72, will be the Panthers’ defensive line coach for the 2022 season. He’ll replace Frank Okam, who was dismissed from the role in January.

In terms of experience, it doesn’t get much better than Pasqualoni. He has been around the NFL for years, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys as a tight ends coach, Miami Dolphins as a defensive coordinator, and Chicago Bears as a defensive line coach among other stints.

After spending two seasons with the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator, Pasqualoni was hired by the Florida Gators as their special assistant to Dan Mullen.

Now, Pasqualoni has another chance to showcase what he can do at the pro level.

Pasqualoni isn’t the only new coach joining the Panthers’ staff this offseason.

Earlier this year, Carolina hired Chris Tabor as its special teams coordinator, Ben McAdoo as its offensive coordinator, and James Campen as its offensive line coach.

The Panthers are hopeful these coaching changes will lead to better results in 2022.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.