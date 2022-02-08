Carolina Panthers Announce New Assistant Coaching Hire

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers added a veteran coach to their staff in the form of Paul Pasqualoni.

Pasqualoni, 72, will be the Panthers’ defensive line coach for the 2022 season. He’ll replace Frank Okam, who was dismissed from the role in January.

In terms of experience, it doesn’t get much better than Pasqualoni. He has been around the NFL for years, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys as a tight ends coach, Miami Dolphins as a defensive coordinator, and Chicago Bears as a defensive line coach among other stints.

After spending two seasons with the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator, Pasqualoni was hired by the Florida Gators as their special assistant to Dan Mullen.

Now, Pasqualoni has another chance to showcase what he can do at the pro level.

Panthers have hired Paul Pasqualoni as new DL coach. Pasqualoni, former Syracuse HC, is 72 and has a ton of NFL and college experience.

He spent the past two seasons as a special asst. to former Florida coach Dan Mullen. — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 8, 2022

Pasqualoni isn’t the only new coach joining the Panthers’ staff this offseason.

Earlier this year, Carolina hired Chris Tabor as its special teams coordinator, Ben McAdoo as its offensive coordinator, and James Campen as its offensive line coach.

The Panthers are hopeful these coaching changes will lead to better results in 2022.