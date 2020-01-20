Carolina Panthers Announce Their Defensive Coordinator Hire

The Carolina Panthers have been about as aggressive as any team could possibly be in building their coaching staff these past few weeks. But their new defensive coordinator will be less of a high-profile target.

On Monday, the Panthers announced that they are hiring Phil Snow as their new defensive coordinator. Snow has been Rhule’s right hand man and defensive coordinator for the past seven years at both Baylor and Temple.

He has extensive coaching experience, having worked at the high school, college and NFL levels over a 35-year career.

It's official! Phil Snow is our new defensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/gTfcOPy7Ar — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 20, 2020

Snow has coached at Boise State, Cal, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington, and Eastern Michigan on top of his stints with Rhule.

From 2005 to 2008, he worked for the Detroit Lions, first as a defensive assistant and later as a linebackers coach.

With the hiring of Phil Snow, the main positions on the Panthers’ defensive coaching staff are now filled.

As for the offense, the marquee hire was adding LSU’s Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. There are still positions to be filled on his staff, and there’s also the matter of who will be under center for Carolina in 2020.

Has Matt Rhule assembled a coaching staff capable of making the playoffs in his first season?