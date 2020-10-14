The Spun

Panthers 2-Time Pro Bowler Is Done For The Season

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short’s season has been ended abruptly by injury.

Short will have season-ending shoulder surgery, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule told the media today. He started three games before the injury ended his campaign, recording six tackles.

Short’s 2019 season also ended prematurely due to shoulder trouble. He played in only two games last year before being shelved.

Rhule revealed that Short is having surgery on the opposite shoulder of the one that affected him last year.

In his eight seasons with the Panthers, Short has made a pair of Pro Bowls, including one in 2018. In 99 career games, the 2013 second-round pick has compiled 280 tackles and 32.5 sacks.

After starting 0-2, the Panthers have won three games in a row and sit in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South. Not a bad start for Rhule in his first season as an NFL head coach.

Carolina will take on the 4-1 Chicago Bears this Sunday.


