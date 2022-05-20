Panthers Reportedly Still Interested In Notable QB Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Despite drafting Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers might not be done making moves at quarterback.

According to Steven Reed of the Associated Press, the Panthers are still interested in Jimmy Garoppolo and Bakery Mayfield. However, both quarterbacks have high salaries that Carolina isn't really fond of at the moment.

In order for a trade like this to happen, Carolina would need the other team to pick up a large portion of the quarterback's salary.

Mayfield's base salary for the 2022 season is $18.8 million, whereas Garoppolo's is $24.2 million.

It's possible the Panthers won't have to trade for Garoppolo. Per Matt Maiocco, the veteran quarterback could ask for his release.

"Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing," Maiocco said.

For now, Sam Darnold is listed as the starting quarterback for the Panthers. If they acquire Garoppolo or Mayfield, they'll most likely be considered the favorite for the job.

Trade talks involving the Garoppolo and Mayfield should ramp up as training camp inches closer.