Carolina Panthers Make Decision On Tight End Greg Olsen

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera during the 2019 season. After searching for a new head coach of a few months, Carolina went to the collegiate ranks to find their new leader.

Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule took over as the team’s new head coach earlier this month.

Rhule is wasting no time making changes to the roster. On Thursday afternoon, the Panthers announced the team and star tight end Greg Olsen have decided to part ways.

Olsen released a statement about the decision:

“Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now.”

Olsen ends his Panthers career as the franchise’s all-time leading tight end in receptions and receiving yards. The 34-year old also sits in fifth all-time in both receptions and receiving yards in NFL history.

According to a statement from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Olsen wants to keep playing – preferably for a Super Bowl contender.

Olsen could have several suitors, including the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, who desperately need tight end help.

Stay tuned for the latest on Olsen.