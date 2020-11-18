Carolina Panthers Offer Injury Update For RB Christian McCaffrey

Last year, Christian McCaffrey dominated the NFL en route to an All-Pro season. This year has been a bit different to say the least, as the talented running back has dealt with a plethora of injuries.

McCaffrey missed significant time earlier this year due to a sprained ankle. He returned two weeks ago and had an incredible performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, posting 69 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

The bad news for the Carolina Panthers is that McCaffrey banged up his shoulder pretty bad in the loss to the Chiefs. It forced him to miss this past weekend’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could force him to miss this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as well.

Carolina just announced that McCaffrey is not expected to play this weekend against Detroit. This isn’t too surprising when you consider the fact that he hasn’t returned to the practice field.

Christian McCaffrey not expected to play against Lionshttps://t.co/ucbi7GYDmp — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 18, 2020

If the Panthers are without McCaffrey this weekend, Mike Davis will get the bulk of the carries. He has 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

The Panthers have been very exciting this season under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, but they’re another loss or two away from being completely out of the playoff picture.

Since the postseason is likely out of the question for Carolina, it makes a ton of sense for the coaching staff to give McCaffrey all the time he needs to make a full recovery.