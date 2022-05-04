Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday.

Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the final three weeks of the 2021 season. During that span, he made 4-of-5 field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts.

Even though Hajrullahu started a few games for the Panthers last season, Zane Gonzalez is their top option on the depth chart heading into this summer.

Gonzalez made 20-of-22 field goal attempts for Carolina prior to suffering an injury in Week 15.

With Gonzalez back at full strength, Hajrullahu became expendable for the Panthers.

Hajrullahu has bounced around the NFL for the past few years, spending time in Carolina, Dallas, Los Angeles and Washington.

It's possible Hajrullahu receives another opportunity during training camp.