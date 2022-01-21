Carolina Panthers Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers‘ search for a new offensive coordinator appears to be over. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed who’s expected to join Matt Rhule’s staff.

According to Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to hire former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator.

McAdoo’s contract with the Panthers still needs to be worked out, but Rapoport doesn’t expect any issues in that department.

“They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues,” Rapoport tweeted on Friday afternoon. “McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rhule wants an offensive coordinator with a lot of experience in the NFL. It’s safe to say McAdoo checks off that box.

“The one thing I do want, I’d like to find someone who has experience, having done it,’’ Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN. “It’s one thing to make suggestions. It’s another thing to make the call.”

McAdoo has been around the NFL for over a decade, spending time with the Giants, 49ers, Jaguars and Packers among others. He was most recently a consultant for the Cowboys.

Carolina’s offense struggled this past season, which is why Joe Brady was let go. We’ll see if McAdoo can revamp that unit this offseason.