Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey’s return in Week 9 after a seven-week layoff was cut short on Sunday by a shoulder injury. That injury has forced the Carolina Panthers to make a tough decision for Week 10.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are officially ruling McCaffrey out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Rhule indicated that such a move was happening earlier this week.

Fortunately for Carolina, the outlook is good for the week ahead. Per Schefter’s report, the team is hopeful that he can return in Week 11.

McCaffrey is Carolina’s leading toucher scorer with six from just three games. He has 59 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, with another 17 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Panthers officially ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) from Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Team hopes he can return next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

In McCaffrey’s absence, the Panthers have been going to backup RB Mike Davis. The 27-year-old journeyman back has been pretty solid, posting 631 yards from scrimmage and four TDs in nine games.

But the Panthers would ideally like to have McCaffrey back as they try to make a late rally for the playoffs. Last year McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. He earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

At 3-6, the Panthers have no room for error the rest of the season. Two losses would all but assure they miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Will Christian McCaffrey be able to make an impact in the final few weeks for the Panthers?