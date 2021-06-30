Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Suspended For 2 Games

It’s a good thing the Carolina Panthers are deep at wide receiver because their depth chart just took a slight hit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced that Panthers wideout Ventell Bryant has been suspended for the first two games of the upcoming season.

“Ventell Bryant fo the Carolina Panthers has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse,” the NFL said in a statement. “He will be able to participate in all preseason practices and games.”

Bryant was arrested in Tampa back in March of 2020 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was on the Dallas Cowboys at that time.

The Panthers signed Bryant to a reserve/future contract in January with the hope that he’d potentially fill out the bottom of their depth chart at wide receiver.

Though he’s suspended, Bryant can still participate in the team’s preseason games and training camp practices.

If the Panthers elect to keep Bryant on their roster for the 2021 season, he’ll be eligible to play after the team’s Week 2 showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

This suspension shouldn’t really affect Carolina’s passing attack since it still has Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., DJ Moore and David Moore.