Changes Coming To Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers Staff

Matt Rhule is working to put together a dream team of a Carolina Panthers staff in his first year as a head coach. To that end, he’s made some big additions and now some major role changes for his assistants.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rhule is shifting RBs coach Jake Peetz to QB coach. Peetz spent 2019 with the Panthers in a brand new role coaching RBs, but has far more experience working with QBs.

A former QB at Nebraska, Peetz has spent the better part of a decade working as an analyst and QBs coach. Nick Saban has tapped him as an assistant at Alabama twice in the past ten years.

Peetz will be working under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who coached against Saban at Alabama this past year.

Additionally, the Panthers are hiring Brian Angelichio as their tight ends coach. Angelichio spent 2019 with the Washington Redskins but has coached tight ends in the NFL and college for over a decade.

As good of a staff as Rhule and the Panthers are assembling, there’s one significant question that they have for 2020: What do they do at quarterback?

Cam Newton has struggled in recent years to stay healthy. But the team played well-enough with backup Kyle Allen as Cam was sidelined with a foot injury in 2019.

Throw in the fact that the Panthers have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and there’s plenty of reason to believe that Rhule and the Carolina Panthers staff will have all kinds of hard decisions to make in training camp.