Look: Christian McCaffrey Added To Panthers Injury Report

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Injuries have plagued Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey over the past two seasons, which is quite unfortunate because he's a rare talent.

Though it's not considered anything major, McCaffrey was added to Carolina's injury report on Thursday.

McCaffrey is dealing with a shin injury. He was listed as a full participant in practice.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said a cleat cut McCaffrey's shin during practice.

Rhule added that McCaffrey is "fine."

With the Panthers' season opener just three days away, they could potentially rest McCaffrey on Friday.

Rhule has already said in the past that he'll take a cautious approach when it comes to managing McCaffrey's workload.

"Hopefully, some of the load can be dispersed because we want it to be dispersed, but we're going to play Christian because we think he can impact the game," Rhule said. "If he gets banged up at some point, we're just going to work on getting him back. We're not going to spend too much time worried about 'Hey, let's not get him hurt.' To me, that's equivalent to him not being on the field."

Over the past two seasons, McCaffrey has only played in 10 games. Hopefully, he can stay healthy this fall.