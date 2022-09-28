Christian McCaffrey Added To Panthers Injury Report With New Injury

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey popped up on the team's injury report again on Wednesday, this time with a new designation.

McCaffrey was listed as having missed practice today with a thigh issue. He had previously been given rest days on Wednesdays, but had not been held out for injury reasons.

McCaffrey was the only Panther who did not participate in today's practice, though five players were listed as limited.

On one hand, Panthers fans (and McCaffrey fantasy football owners) should not panic yet. The Pro Bowl running back missed practice last Thursday with an ankle issue but practiced fully on Friday and then rushed for 108 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

But on the flipside, McCaffrey has had well-publicized injury problems the last two seasons, so any time he is listed as having something bothering him, people are going to worry.

We should get more clarity on McCaffrey's status as the week goes on. If he doesn't practice by Friday, it might signal he won't be available to play this weekend.