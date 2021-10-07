Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon.

McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Will McCaffrey be available when the Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday? It’s plausible.

McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “definitely” has a chance to take on the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey says he feels great and he "definitely" has a chance to play Sunday. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 7, 2021

Matt Rhule discussed McCaffrey’s status for the Eagles game after Thursday’s practice.

It sounds like McCaffrey is heading in the right direction regarding his return to the gridiron.

“Christian looked real good,” Rhule said, per ESPN’s David Newton. “I don’t know what that means in terms of Sunday.’’

The Panthers offense is an entirely different unit when Christian McCaffrey is on the field. Opposing defenses have to turn their attention to the star running back each and every play. Without him, the Panthers have had to be a bit more one-dimensional.

In about two and a half games this season, McCaffrey has carried the rock 52 times for 201 yards and one touchdown. He’s also added 16 catches for 163 yards.

The Panthers, who are 3-1 on the season, will be a dangerous offense once McCaffrey is 100 percent. It sounds like he has a chance to play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.