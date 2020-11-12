It looks like we were all a little too quick to count out Christian McCaffrey making a quick return from his latest injury.

After Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seemed iffy on McCaffrey just yesterday, a new injury report on Thursday bodes very well for him. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey got a second opinion on his injured shoulder.

Per the report, McCaffrey has “a realistic chance to play next week” after his latest prognosis. That said, McCaffrey has already been ruled out of Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey left Week 8’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a shoulder injury. It was his first game back since Week 2 following a separate injury.

But with this news, there is definitely a greater chance that McCaffrey will be back in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Following a second opinion on his injured shoulder, #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week, sources say. He’s out this week and will be monitored closely. But there is hope that it’s just a one week absence and he can play vs the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

In the meantime, Mike Davis is expected to take on the workload for the Panthers running game. He has 631 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in nine games so far.

But even though McCaffrey has only a handful of starts under his belt, his impact has still been felt in Carolina this season. In just three games he has a team-leading six touchdowns.

Reaching the playoffs or even finishing with a winning record is going to be tough at 3-5 on the season. But if they can get McCaffrey back and keep him healthy, the Panthers could be in the race all the way to the end.